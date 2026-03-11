Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,786 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

