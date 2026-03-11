Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CMT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Core Molding Technologies last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.44 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 83.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Core Molding reported Q4 revenue of $74.7M and GAAP/adjusted EPS that topped consensus, driven by stronger sales mix and new program ramps. The print showed accelerating top-line growth vs. prior year. Core Molding Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management set an aggressive FY2027 revenue target (~$300M+) and cited recent program wins plus Mexico capacity expansion as primary growth drivers — a clear multi-year growth target that increases revenue visibility. Core Molding Technologies targets $300M+ revenue in 2027
  • Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance given as roughly $273.8M–$287.5M, which is near/around consensus — the company is showing a clear revenue growth trajectory into FY2026 while guiding toward the FY2027 target. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript provides operational color on program ramps, Mexico build-out timing, and expected mix/margin dynamics — useful for modeling timing of revenue and cost absorption but not yet definitive on margin improvement. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets and estimates (Zacks, Benzinga previews) highlight the beat and improving topline — these help analyst revisions but may take time to translate into multiple expansion. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Market reacted negatively despite the beats — potential reasons include an absence of explicit EPS guidance (company provided revenue bands but did not give EPS targets), modest current profitability (net margin ~3.1%, ROE ~5.9%), and investor focus on margin leverage vs. revenue growth. These factors can pressure the stock even after a revenue beat. Full Results and Metrics

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

