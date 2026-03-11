Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.44 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 83.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Molding Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Core Molding reported Q4 revenue of $74.7M and GAAP/adjusted EPS that topped consensus, driven by stronger sales mix and new program ramps. The print showed accelerating top-line growth vs. prior year. Core Molding Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Core Molding reported Q4 revenue of $74.7M and GAAP/adjusted EPS that topped consensus, driven by stronger sales mix and new program ramps. The print showed accelerating top-line growth vs. prior year. Positive Sentiment: Management set an aggressive FY2027 revenue target (~$300M+) and cited recent program wins plus Mexico capacity expansion as primary growth drivers — a clear multi-year growth target that increases revenue visibility. Core Molding Technologies targets $300M+ revenue in 2027

Management set an aggressive FY2027 revenue target (~$300M+) and cited recent program wins plus Mexico capacity expansion as primary growth drivers — a clear multi-year growth target that increases revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance given as roughly $273.8M–$287.5M, which is near/around consensus — the company is showing a clear revenue growth trajectory into FY2026 while guiding toward the FY2027 target. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

FY2026 revenue guidance given as roughly $273.8M–$287.5M, which is near/around consensus — the company is showing a clear revenue growth trajectory into FY2026 while guiding toward the FY2027 target. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript provides operational color on program ramps, Mexico build-out timing, and expected mix/margin dynamics — useful for modeling timing of revenue and cost absorption but not yet definitive on margin improvement. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript provides operational color on program ramps, Mexico build-out timing, and expected mix/margin dynamics — useful for modeling timing of revenue and cost absorption but not yet definitive on margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets and estimates (Zacks, Benzinga previews) highlight the beat and improving topline — these help analyst revisions but may take time to translate into multiple expansion. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Several outlets and estimates (Zacks, Benzinga previews) highlight the beat and improving topline — these help analyst revisions but may take time to translate into multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Market reacted negatively despite the beats — potential reasons include an absence of explicit EPS guidance (company provided revenue bands but did not give EPS targets), modest current profitability (net margin ~3.1%, ROE ~5.9%), and investor focus on margin leverage vs. revenue growth. These factors can pressure the stock even after a revenue beat. Full Results and Metrics

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

