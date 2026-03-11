Contrasting Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alta Equipment Group and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 1 2 2 1 2.50 Atlas Copco 1 4 4 0 2.33

Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 77.26%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -4.37% -341.70% -5.63% Atlas Copco 15.70% 24.94% 13.21%

Volatility & Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Atlas Copco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.84 billion 0.12 -$80.30 million ($2.56) -2.56 Atlas Copco $17.21 billion 5.48 $2.70 billion $0.55 35.20

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Alta Equipment Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

