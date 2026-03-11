Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Continental

Continental Stock Up 3.2%

Continental Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.40 on Monday. Continental has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.