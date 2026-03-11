Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.0714.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -82.16 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -636.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.