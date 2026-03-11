Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 1st

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.57. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,378,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 116.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

