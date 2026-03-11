Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,059,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 133.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,580,000 after buying an additional 5,817,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

