Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia India Infrastructure ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Gold’s Next Surge is Imminent
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.