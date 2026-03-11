Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.0385.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbia Banking System to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.23 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.11%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $403,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 2,240 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $64,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,906.65. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,206 shares of company stock valued at $531,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 612.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

