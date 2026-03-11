Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW) Short Interest Up 1,991.2% in February

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,403 shares, a growth of 1,991.2% from the February 12th total of 354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 24.2%

NASDAQ:COEPW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 106,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,350. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders. The company’s proprietary platform is based on engineered analogs of small heat shock proteins designed to modulate cellular stress responses, reduce inflammation and protect neurons from degeneration. Coeptis’s lead program is being advanced in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with additional preclinical studies underway in conditions such as multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases.

Using its heat shock protein analog technology, Coeptis seeks to address the underlying pathology of neurodegeneration rather than merely managing symptoms.

