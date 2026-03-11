Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 121.39% and a negative net margin of 120.82%.The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.83 million.

Codexis Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 3,453,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Codexis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Codexis by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Codexis, Inc, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading protein engineering company focused on the development of innovative enzyme solutions for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and specialty chemical applications. The company’s proprietary directed evolution platform, CodeEvolver®, enables the rapid identification and optimization of enzymes with enhanced activity, selectivity and stability. By leveraging this technology, Codexis provides custom biocatalysts designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Since its founding in 2002, Codexis has expanded its capabilities from early-stage research to commercial-scale production.

