Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $578,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 34.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 455.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $207.69 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,851 shares of company stock valued at $102,673,182. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

