Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citius Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,510. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of critical care products and novel drug delivery systems. Headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey, the company aims to address unmet medical needs in acute care, hospital‐acquired infections and subcutaneous delivery of biologics. Citius operates as a Delaware corporation and trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol CTXR.

One of the company’s leading assets is Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution designed to treat catheter‐related bloodstream infections without catheter removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.