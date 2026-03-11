CION Investment Corporation (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect CION Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.09. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a closed‐end, non‐diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle‐market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.