Chris Carney Sells 329,993 Shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney sold 329,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total value of £333,292.93.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Chris Carney purchased 157 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £150.72.

On Monday, February 9th, Chris Carney acquired 138 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £149.04.

On Thursday, January 8th, Chris Carney bought 140 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.35.

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the homebuilder to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Two insiders (Chris Carney and Jennie Daly) made small open-market purchases (157 shares each at GBX 96 on 9 Mar), which can be read as a modest signal of confidence from management. Insider Trades

Two insiders (Chris Carney and Jennie Daly) made small open-market purchases (157 shares each at GBX 96 on 9 Mar), which can be read as a modest signal of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: A retail piece notes how a hypothetical £7,500 holding in Taylor Wimpey performed over 18 months — useful for retail investor sentiment but not material company news. MSN Article

A retail piece notes how a hypothetical £7,500 holding in Taylor Wimpey performed over 18 months — useful for retail investor sentiment but not material company news. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg cut its price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 to GBX 120 (but kept a “buy” rating). A lower target from a well-known broker can weigh on sentiment and act as a catalyst for downside pressure. Digital Look

Berenberg cut its price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 to GBX 120 (but kept a “buy” rating). A lower target from a well-known broker can weigh on sentiment and act as a catalyst for downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Chris Carney sold 329,993 shares on 5 Mar (avg GBX 101) for ~£333k. The scale of that sale is likely a primary negative driver for the share-price drop despite subsequent small purchases. Sale Report

TW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 to GBX 120 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 124.44.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

