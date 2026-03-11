China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 5559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

