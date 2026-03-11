China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $32.77. China Merchants Bank shares last traded at $31.4950, with a volume of 4,718 shares changing hands.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.29.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS: CIHKY) is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

