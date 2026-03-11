Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,874 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the February 12th total of 20,891 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CMMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation antibody therapies. The company leverages a proprietary antibody engineering platform to generate novel bi- and multi-specific antibodies with applications in oncology, infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders. By combining cutting-edge discovery tools with translational research, Chemomab aims to advance promising candidates from early proof-of-concept through clinical development.

Among its pipeline programs, Chemomab is advancing antibody candidates designed to target key tumor antigens and pathogen-specific epitopes.

