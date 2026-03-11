Charles Lacey Compton III Sells 36,694 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 36,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $759,198.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,092,376.82. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 73,206 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,933.64.

On Thursday, February 19th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 14,797 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $279,367.36.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 12,916 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $226,417.48.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $40,860.78.

On Friday, January 16th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 9,044 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $82,029.08.

FSLY stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised Fastly’s price target to $20 (from $12) while keeping a “Sector Perform” rating, citing improved execution and potential for multiple expansion after meetings with management. This analyst action supports the recent buying interest. Read More.

RBC Capital raised Fastly's price target to $20 (from $12) while keeping a "Sector Perform" rating, citing improved execution and potential for multiple expansion after meetings with management. This analyst action supports the recent buying interest. Momentum from the company's February earnings has driven a sharp rally — Benzinga reports FSLY is up roughly 145% over the past month as traders chase the stronger results and hopeful outlook. This explains elevated volume and bullish positioning.

Momentum from the company’s February earnings has driven a sharp rally — Benzinga reports FSLY is up roughly 145% over the past month as traders chase the stronger results and hopeful outlook. This explains elevated volume and bullish positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutions still hold a large share (~79.7%) and some funds modestly increased stakes in recent quarters; that can stabilize trading but also concentrate supply/demand. Read More.

Institutions still hold a large share (~79.7%) and some funds modestly increased stakes in recent quarters; that can stabilize trading but also concentrate supply/demand. Significant insider selling from top executives: CTO Artur Bergman sold 31,079 shares (avg. $20.69, ~$643k) and CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 36,694 shares (avg. $20.69, ~$759k) in transactions filed with the SEC. Repeated sizable insider sales can act as a psychological cap on the stock and prompt short-term profit‑taking.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

