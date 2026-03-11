CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CF Industries worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tailwind: Coverage points to the Iran conflict lifting fertilizer prices and creating a bullish backdrop for fertilizer producers like CF, which can benefit from firmer ammonia/urea spreads and stronger pricing. Read More.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $676,096.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,711.55. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $643,106.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,913.62. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 47,118 shares of company stock worth $5,280,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. HSBC cut their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.87.

NYSE CF opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $121.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

