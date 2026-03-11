Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 70,450 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.75. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $59.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, serving communities across the western United States. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers a range of financial products, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance services. With locations in dozens of branches across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Arizona, it caters to individuals, small businesses and agribusiness clients.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century as a community-focused savings institution, Glacier Bancorp has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of regional banks, strengthening its presence in local markets.

