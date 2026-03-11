Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 12th total of 254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

CTUY stock remained flat at $65.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Century Next Financial has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Arkansas. The company offers savings and checking accounts; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers. It also provides remote deposit capture services; cash management services, including employee payroll and electronic federal tax payment system, as well as consumer or business drafts or payment services; safe deposit boxes; online and mobile banking services; fraud protection services; gift and credit cards; and merchant, night deposit, cashier’s check, notary, and other services.

