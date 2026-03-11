Cemex (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $13.90 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Cemex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cemex stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.38). Cemex had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex in the third quarter worth about $48,699,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cemex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cemex by 84.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 195,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

