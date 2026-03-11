Caroline Stockdale Sells 1,041 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Stockdale sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total transaction of $198,164.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,144.20. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caroline Stockdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Caroline Stockdale sold 1,650 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $323,284.50.

First Solar Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,926. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR (keeps conviction in demand and growth) even after lowering its price target to $228 from $279 — a signal that analysts still see upside despite nearer‑term headwinds. First Solar Gains Analyst Support (Yahoo)

Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR (keeps conviction in demand and growth) even after lowering its price target to $228 from $279 — a signal that analysts still see upside despite nearer‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary highlights FSLR underperformance versus some energy peers this year, noting it has lagged while others surged — useful context for sector-relative positioning but not new company-specific data. FSLR Sinks While Peers Surge (24/7 Wall St.)

Media commentary highlights FSLR underperformance versus some energy peers this year, noting it has lagged while others surged — useful context for sector-relative positioning but not new company-specific data. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling disclosed on March 9 — multiple executives (including CEO Mark Widmar, CFO and other senior officers) sold shares at ~ $190.36. Heavy, broad-based insider sales can raise short-term concern about insider conviction and may amplify downside if investors interpret them as signaling less confidence. See CEO filing. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sale

Large, clustered insider selling disclosed on March 9 — multiple executives (including CEO Mark Widmar, CFO and other senior officers) sold shares at ~ $190.36. Heavy, broad-based insider sales can raise short-term concern about insider conviction and may amplify downside if investors interpret them as signaling less confidence. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation alert: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investigation into First Solar on behalf of investors — this can increase legal uncertainty and headline risk while an inquiry develops. Pomerantz Investigation (GlobeNewswire)

Investor litigation alert: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investigation into First Solar on behalf of investors — this can increase legal uncertainty and headline risk while an inquiry develops. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds flagged: reporting highlights a rapidly shrinking backlog and potential long‑term exposure to phasing-out U.S. tax credits (scheduled 2030–2033), which could pressure bookings and margins over time if not offset by new contract wins or policy extensions. Backlog & Tax Credit Risk (Yahoo)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $292.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.65.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

