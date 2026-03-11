Carol Howle Acquires 62 Shares of BP (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 per share, for a total transaction of £316.20.
Carol Howle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Carol Howle bought 65 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 per share, with a total value of £310.70.
- On Monday, January 12th, Carol Howle purchased 73 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £310.98.
BP Stock Performance
BP traded down GBX 10.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 499.55. 142,382,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.
