Carol Howle Acquires 62 Shares of BP (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Carol Howle bought 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 per share, for a total transaction of £316.20.

Carol Howle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Carol Howle bought 65 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 per share, with a total value of £310.70.

On Monday, January 12th, Carol Howle purchased 73 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £310.98.

BP Stock Performance

BP traded down GBX 10.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 499.55. 142,382,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 525 to GBX 520 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 493.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.