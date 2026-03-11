Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Stock Position Raised by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,434,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,712,000 after purchasing an additional 714,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,221,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,593,000 after purchasing an additional 378,455 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,618,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,216 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,384,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,583,000 after buying an additional 228,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Featured Articles

