Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,207 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 12th total of 32,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cardiac Biotech Solutions Trading Up 2.3%
CBSC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,154. Cardiac Biotech Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Cardiac Biotech Solutions
