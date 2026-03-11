Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,207 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 12th total of 32,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

CBSC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,154. Cardiac Biotech Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Cardiac Biotech Solutions

Featured Articles

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

