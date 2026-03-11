Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.26% of Entergy worth $522,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.93.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.47%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.61.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

