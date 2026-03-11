Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 6,114 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 46.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 14.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KOF opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

