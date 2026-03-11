Capital International Inc. CA Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly said he’d buy CMG on the pullback, offering short-term investor confidence from a televised market voice. Jim Cramer on Chipotle

Jim Cramer publicly said he’d buy CMG on the pullback, offering short-term investor confidence from a televised market voice. Positive Sentiment: A retrospective piece showing huge long-term gains for early Chipotle investors underscores the company’s historical growth and franchise economics — a reminder some investors cite when evaluating a buy-the-dip case. 20-year return analysis

A retrospective piece showing huge long-term gains for early Chipotle investors underscores the company’s historical growth and franchise economics — a reminder some investors cite when evaluating a buy-the-dip case. Neutral Sentiment: Chipotle is running a one-hour BOGO marketing flash on March 13 tied to a Swae Lee promotion — positive for customer engagement but unlikely to materially change near-term comps. BOGO promotion

Chipotle is running a one-hour BOGO marketing flash on March 13 tied to a Swae Lee promotion — positive for customer engagement but unlikely to materially change near-term comps. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated research coverage on CMG — new coverage can increase analyst attention and liquidity but impact depends on the stance of the report. DA Davidson coverage start

DA Davidson initiated research coverage on CMG — new coverage can increase analyst attention and liquidity but impact depends on the stance of the report. Negative Sentiment: Zacks placed CMG on its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list, a formal downgrade that can pressure sentiment and trigger algorithmic or fund-level selling. Zacks Strong Sell addition

Zacks placed CMG on its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list, a formal downgrade that can pressure sentiment and trigger algorithmic or fund-level selling. Negative Sentiment: Reporting highlights declining same-store sales and softer foot traffic while Chipotle presses ahead with plans to open hundreds of new restaurants — a combination that raises investor concerns about timing expansion amid weakening demand. Softer sales vs expansion

Reporting highlights declining same-store sales and softer foot traffic while Chipotle presses ahead with plans to open hundreds of new restaurants — a combination that raises investor concerns about timing expansion amid weakening demand. Negative Sentiment: Macro pressure: a weak U.S. jobs report triggered a restaurant-sector sell-off that pulled CMG lower and prompted fresh valuation scrutiny — amplifies downside risk if consumer spending remains soft. Industry sell-off analysis

Macro pressure: a weak U.S. jobs report triggered a restaurant-sector sell-off that pulled CMG lower and prompted fresh valuation scrutiny — amplifies downside risk if consumer spending remains soft. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces note CMG is down sharply from its 52-week high and question whether recent comps declines are cyclical or structural — creating debate that can keep volatility elevated. Fool: Down >40% from high

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.