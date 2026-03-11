Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,868 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 147.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.3%

BN stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

