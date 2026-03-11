Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 150 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 12th total of 2,539 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 310,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 96,255 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

