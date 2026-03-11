BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.70. BYD shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 731,570 shares trading hands.

BYD Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company’s name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.

In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.