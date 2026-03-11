Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,982 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the February 12th total of 27,180 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,523 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,523 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $496.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach. SMRI was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Bushido.

