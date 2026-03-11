Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

BG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.20. 1,218,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $823,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

