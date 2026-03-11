BTG (LON:BTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

BTG (LON:BTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 160 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.

LON BTG traded down GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118. 50,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,109. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. BTG has a 52 week low of GBX 114 and a 52 week high of GBX 121.

BTG is a leading financial and real estate advisory group. We use our expertise to enhance, protect, and realise the value of our clients’ businesses, assets, and investments. Turning complexity into clarity, we support clients in funding and delivering their projects and navigating periods of challenge and change.

We operate across eight seamless service lines, each combining to support our clients throughout every stage of their business’s lifecycle.

• Restructuring – Restructuring and recovery services supporting businesses through challenges, opportunities, realising value, and regaining control

• Financial Advisory – Expert advice for success: developing strategy, evolving leadership, optimising profitability, and maximising capital

• Deal Advisory – End-to-end deal expertise de-risking and improving deals for strategic growth or exit through M&As

• Funding and Insurance – Tailored finance and insurance solutions driving sustainable success and protecting your business

• Agency and Auctions – Expert agency and auction services quickly unlocking property, business, and asset value

• Projects and Developments – Planning and delivering bespoke building solutions that help you achieve your property goals

• Property Management and Insurance – Insuring and ensuring property portfolio performance through expert management services

• Valuations and Asset Advisory – RICS-certified valuations and asset advisory delivering confidence in value across lease and asset strategy

With over 1,400 experts working across 50+ UK locations as well as 5 offshore offices, we connect our clients to a national network of expertise.

