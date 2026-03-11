Brokers Set Expectations for Avita Medical Q1 Earnings

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avita Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avita Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Avita Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Avita Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCEL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avita Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised Avita Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Avita Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avita Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Avita Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $4.90 on Monday. Avita Medical has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avita Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avita Medical by 1,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avita Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of cell‐based therapies for acute and chronic wounds. Its flagship technology, the ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, enables clinicians to create a suspension of a patient’s own skin cells at the point of care. The system is designed to accelerate wound healing, minimize donor‐site requirements and reduce scarring for patients suffering from burns, traumatic wounds and a variety of surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Avita Medical has secured regulatory clearances in key markets, including CE mark approval in the European Union and 510(k) clearance from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avita Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avita Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.