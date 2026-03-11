BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,337 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the February 12th total of 6,943 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BrilliA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BRIA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. BrilliA has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrilliA stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About BrilliA

BrilliA Inc engages in the design, development and manufacturing of residential and commercial ventilation and range hood systems. The company’s core product line includes ducted and ductless range hoods, ceiling-mounted and wall-mounted ventilation fans, heat sensors, remote controls and a variety of grille and lighting accessories. BrilliA focuses on combining innovative airflow technology with modern design elements to address both new construction and retrofit applications.

In addition to its ventilation business, BrilliA offers a selection of complementary home improvement products that enhance indoor air quality and kitchen functionality.

