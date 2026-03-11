Brendan Sheehey Sells 22,556 Shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 22,556 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $64,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 725,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,165.20. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Honest had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $88.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $25.0 million share buyback (up to ~9.9% of outstanding shares), which signals management believes shares may be undervalued and can provide buying support to the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 196,218 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honest by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after buying an additional 710,651 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honest by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on Honest in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

