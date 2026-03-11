Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Announces Earnings Results

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Breedon Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.73%.
Here are the key takeaways from Breedon Group’s conference call:
- Reported revenue and EBITDA rose (assisted by U.S. acquisitions) and the group generated a record post‑COVID free cash flow of GBP 133 million, reducing leverage to 1.8x and enabling a 3% higher dividend of 15p.
- UK markets were weak—concrete volumes fell to levels not seen since 1963 and GB like‑for‑like revenues declined, leaving pricing and the timing of any recovery uncertain despite margin resilience from cost savings.
- The Lionmark acquisition is substantially integrated, adding asphalt and surfacing capability and creating a more vertically integrated U.S. Midwest platform that now represents almost 20% of group revenue, with medium‑term US margins expected in the high teens.
- Cement industry risks remain material—uncertainty over the UK CBAM timing, high domestic energy costs and import competition threaten competitiveness, even as Breedon invests in decarbonisation (FEED/Peak Cluster) with modest near‑term costs.
Breedon Group Stock Up 6.0%
Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 341.20 on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 and a 52-week high of GBX 498. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Breedon Group
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.