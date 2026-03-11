Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Announces Earnings Results

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Breedon Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Here are the key takeaways from Breedon Group’s conference call:

Reported revenue and EBITDA rose (assisted by U.S. acquisitions) and the group generated a record post‑COVID free cash flow of GBP 133 million , reducing leverage to 1.8x and enabling a 3% higher dividend of 15p.

, reducing leverage to 1.8x and enabling a 3% higher dividend of 15p. UK markets were weak—concrete volumes fell to levels not seen since 1963 and GB like‑for‑like revenues declined, leaving pricing and the timing of any recovery uncertain despite margin resilience from cost savings.

The Lionmark acquisition is substantially integrated, adding asphalt and surfacing capability and creating a more vertically integrated U.S. Midwest platform that now represents almost 20% of group revenue , with medium‑term US margins expected in the high teens.

, with medium‑term US margins expected in the high teens. Cement industry risks remain material—uncertainty over the UK CBAM timing, high domestic energy costs and import competition threaten competitiveness, even as Breedon invests in decarbonisation (FEED/Peak Cluster) with modest near‑term costs.

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 341.20 on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 and a 52-week high of GBX 498. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on BREE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 360 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 476.25.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

