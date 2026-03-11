BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$169.67 and last traded at C$170.15. 42,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 44,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$170.20.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$172.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.39.

About BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a NASDAQ listed companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index Hedged to CAD (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index and use derivative instruments to hedge back to the Canadian dollar. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF.

