BMO Capital Markets Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $52.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price target on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 252,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $327,250.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,382.78. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 194,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,127.40. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 784.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and margin improvement: UNFI reported $0.62 EPS vs. $0.51 consensus and delivered a profit turnaround versus last year, citing stronger gross margins and cost actions. United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q2 EPS beat and margin improvement: UNFI reported $0.62 EPS vs. $0.51 consensus and delivered a profit turnaround versus last year, citing stronger gross margins and cost actions. Positive Sentiment: Raised profitability targets: management boosted adjusted EBITDA guidance (to ~$710M) and issued FY26 EPS guidance of $2.30–$2.70, signaling improved operating leverage and continued deleveraging. UNFI raises adjusted EBITDA outlook

Raised profitability targets: management boosted adjusted EBITDA guidance (to ~$710M) and issued FY26 EPS guidance of $2.30–$2.70, signaling improved operating leverage and continued deleveraging. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance and investor outreach: the consensus broker view remains around a “Hold” and UNFI will present at the UBS consumer conference (management visibility may help clarify the multi‑year margin plan). Brokerage Ratings UBS Conference

Analyst stance and investor outreach: the consensus broker view remains around a “Hold” and UNFI will present at the UBS consumer conference (management visibility may help clarify the multi‑year margin plan). Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and year‑over‑year decline: Q2 sales came in at $7.95B vs. ~$8.11B expected and were down 2.6% y/y, signaling persistent top‑line pressure. Q2 revenue miss

Revenue miss and year‑over‑year decline: Q2 sales came in at $7.95B vs. ~$8.11B expected and were down 2.6% y/y, signaling persistent top‑line pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lowered FY26 sales guidance: management trimmed revenue guidance to $31.0–$31.4B versus the ~$32.1B consensus, which investors view as evidence that margin gains may come at the cost of near‑term growth. Trimmed sales outlook

Lowered FY26 sales guidance: management trimmed revenue guidance to $31.0–$31.4B versus the ~$32.1B consensus, which investors view as evidence that margin gains may come at the cost of near‑term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is mixed: some analysts argue the post‑dip setup looks like an upgrade opportunity given margin progress and deleveraging, while others focus on the revenue trajectory. Seeking Alpha upgrade thesis

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

