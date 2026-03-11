BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,762. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE: MQY) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

