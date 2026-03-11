BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 42,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,203. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.