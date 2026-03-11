BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MYN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 42,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,203. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.
The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.
