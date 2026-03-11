BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.1%

MHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

