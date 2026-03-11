BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1%

BOE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 109,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

