BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 474,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,373. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 136.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

