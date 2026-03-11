BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 168,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,248. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager David Delbos acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,835.48. This trade represents a 94.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

