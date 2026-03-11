BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTX
BioNTech Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioNTech by 95.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting BioNTech
Here are the key news stories impacting BioNTech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains intact: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating, and Jefferies and BMO both cut price targets but kept buy/outperform stances — signals that many sell‑side investors still see substantial upside. MarketScreener StreetInsider (Jefferies) Benzinga (BMO)
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat headline EPS and revenue estimates and the company reports a very strong balance sheet (~€17.2bn) plus a deep late‑stage oncology/mRNA pipeline — fundamentals that make a “buy the dip” thesis plausible for some investors. GlobeNewswire
- Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founders Sahin and Türeci plan to form a new mRNA company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech and take a minority stake with potential milestones/royalties — this can be read as both a loss of founders and a structured value‑capture arrangement. GlobeNewswire (co-founders)
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued weaker FY‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly €2.0–2.3bn) well below street expectations, which prompted investor concerns about near‑term growth and drove recent selling pressure. GlobeNewswire (guidance)
- Negative Sentiment: Founder departures and the disappointing outlook triggered sharp headlines and heavy selling — several outlets reported a double‑digit intraday plunge after the news, increasing volatility and fear among short‑term holders. Reuters (departure) Blockonomi (plunge)
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation interest (Johnson Fistel) and headlines about governance/executive changes add legal/PR risk that can pressure the stock while uncertainties persist. GlobeNewswire (litigation)
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.
BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioNTech
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.