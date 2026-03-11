BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of BNTX traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 3,090,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.51. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioNTech by 95.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains intact: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating, and Jefferies and BMO both cut price targets but kept buy/outperform stances — signals that many sell‑side investors still see substantial upside. MarketScreener StreetInsider (Jefferies) Benzinga (BMO)

Analyst support remains intact: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating, and Jefferies and BMO both cut price targets but kept buy/outperform stances — signals that many sell‑side investors still see substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat headline EPS and revenue estimates and the company reports a very strong balance sheet (~€17.2bn) plus a deep late‑stage oncology/mRNA pipeline — fundamentals that make a “buy the dip” thesis plausible for some investors. GlobeNewswire

Q4 results beat headline EPS and revenue estimates and the company reports a very strong balance sheet (~€17.2bn) plus a deep late‑stage oncology/mRNA pipeline — fundamentals that make a “buy the dip” thesis plausible for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founders Sahin and Türeci plan to form a new mRNA company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech and take a minority stake with potential milestones/royalties — this can be read as both a loss of founders and a structured value‑capture arrangement. GlobeNewswire (co-founders)

Co‑founders Sahin and Türeci plan to form a new mRNA company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech and take a minority stake with potential milestones/royalties — this can be read as both a loss of founders and a structured value‑capture arrangement. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weaker FY‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly €2.0–2.3bn) well below street expectations, which prompted investor concerns about near‑term growth and drove recent selling pressure. GlobeNewswire (guidance)

Management issued weaker FY‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly €2.0–2.3bn) well below street expectations, which prompted investor concerns about near‑term growth and drove recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Founder departures and the disappointing outlook triggered sharp headlines and heavy selling — several outlets reported a double‑digit intraday plunge after the news, increasing volatility and fear among short‑term holders. Reuters (departure) Blockonomi (plunge)

Founder departures and the disappointing outlook triggered sharp headlines and heavy selling — several outlets reported a double‑digit intraday plunge after the news, increasing volatility and fear among short‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation interest (Johnson Fistel) and headlines about governance/executive changes add legal/PR risk that can pressure the stock while uncertainties persist. GlobeNewswire (litigation)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

