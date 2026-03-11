Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.57. 3,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.1150.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYLOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) is a UK-based self storage company that develops, owns and operates purpose-built storage facilities. Established in 1998 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company has grown to become one of the largest self storage providers in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio encompasses modern, secure units designed for personal and business use, offering customers flexible rental periods and a range of unit sizes to suit varying storage needs.

The company’s core activities include property development, facility management and customer services, underpinned by features such as 24-hour CCTV surveillance, individual alarms and climate-controlled units at many locations.

